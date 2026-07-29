UHWI dialing into better patient-centred care through WhatsApp line

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp Customer Care Line as part of efforts to strengthen its customer service operations and improve communication with patients, visitors and the wider public.

The new platform complements the hospital’s existing customer care email service and provides an additional, convenient channel for individuals to submit enquiries, share feedback, lodge complaints, offer suggestions and recognise members of staff for exceptional service.

According to UHWI, the initiative forms part of its ongoing transformation agenda and underscores the institution’s commitment to patient-centred care, greater responsiveness and continuous improvements in service delivery.

The hospital said the enhanced customer care system, which is managed by its Customer Care Branch, is designed to ensure that all communications received through the WhatsApp line and email platform are acknowledged, tracked and assigned to the relevant departments. Cases will also be monitored through to resolution within established turnaround times.

UHWI noted that the system will play a key role in helping the hospital better understand patient experiences by identifying recurring concerns, highlighting areas of excellence and informing targeted service improvements.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Sydney Powell said the expansion of customer care channels reflects the hospital’s commitment to listening to patients and using their feedback to improve healthcare services.

“Listening to our patients is central to delivering high quality healthcare. By expanding our customer care channels through the introduction of a dedicated WhatsApp Customer Care Line, we are making it easier for patients and their families to communicate directly with us,” Powell said.

Patients feedback

He added that whether patients are raising concerns, making enquiries, recognising outstanding service or offering suggestions for improvement, their feedback is critical to strengthening accountability and enhancing service delivery.

“Every message helps us strengthen accountability, improve service delivery and ensure that our transformation is guided by the experiences of those we serve,” Powell said.

The hospital is encouraging patients and members of the public to utilise the Customer Care Branch to submit complaints, enquiries, suggestions and commendations regarding services received at the institution.

Feedback can be submitted through the newly established WhatsApp Customer Care Line at 658-220-2907 or via email at wecare@uhwi.gov.jm.

In a statement, UHWI said the introduction of the WhatsApp service builds on its broader efforts to enhance patient-centred care and create a more responsive healthcare environment.

“The introduction of the dedicated WhatsApp Customer Care Line builds on UHWI’s ongoing efforts to strengthen patient-centred care and enhance the overall patient experience,” the hospital said.

“By expanding the ways patients and members of the public can connect with the hospital, UHWI is strengthening communication, enhancing accountability and ensuring that every voice contributes to the continuous improvement of healthcare delivery.”