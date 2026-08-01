JAMAICA Fest to cap Independence celebrations in Maryland

Jamaican culture will take centre stage at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Sunday, August 9, when thousands are expected to attend the fifth staging of JAMAICA Fest.

Beginning at noon, the event will serve as the grand finale of the Embassy of Jamaica’s celebrations marking the island’s 64th anniversary of Independence.

The festival will showcase Jamaican music, cuisine, art, culture, tourism and entrepreneurship, transforming downtown Silver Spring into a celebration of Jamaican heritage.

Hosted by the Embassy of Jamaica in partnership with Right Now for Jamaica Inc, JAMAICA Fest will feature a line-up headed by Grammy-nominated reggae artiste Etana and recording artiste Nesbeth. They will be joined by the Image Band and DJ Najair for a full day of entertainment.

Lishann Salmon, chargé d’Affaires, at the Embassy of Jamaica, said the festival offers Jamaicans overseas an opportunity to reconnect with their heritage while sharing Jamaican culture with the wider community.

“JAMAICA Fest is a joyful reminder of the traditions that shaped us, the values we hold dear and the memories that continue to bring a smile to our faces,” Salmon said.

“Whether it is through the music, the food or simply the way we come together, these moments connect us to our roots and to one another.”

She said the event also reflects the strength of the Jamaican diaspora in the Washington metropolitan area.

“The strength of the Jamaican diaspora and the wider Caribbean community has allowed our culture to flourish throughout this region,” she said. “Silver Spring, with its vibrant Jamaican and Caribbean presence, is a fitting home for this celebration.”

Now established as the embassy’s flagship cultural event, JAMAICA Fest has grown into one of the largest Jamaican celebrations in the US capital region, attracting patrons from Maryland, Virginia, Washington, DC, and beyond.

Visitors will be offered an authentic Jamaican experience featuring island cuisine, an Artisan Village, business and tourism exhibits, government agency displays, family-friendly activities and the popular domino competition.

The festival also provides a platform for Jamaican-owned businesses, entrepreneurs and community organisations to showcase their products and services, build networks and strengthen commercial and cultural ties with the diaspora.

Beyond the festivities, JAMAICA Fest promotes Jamaica as a destination for tourism, trade, investment and education, while reinforcing the embassy’s commitment to diaspora engagement and regional partnerships.