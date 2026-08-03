Building businesses, changing lives - How Taian Gooden is empowering Jamaican entrepreneurs

For many aspiring entrepreneurs, turning a business idea into a legally registered company can be an intimidating process. Complicated requirements, limited access to reliable information, and uncertainty about compliance often discourage individuals from taking the first step.

Recognising this challenge within his own community, young entrepreneur Taian Gooden, founder and chief executive officer of TG Incorporated, set out to make business ownership more accessible for Jamaicans.

In a recent interview, Gooden said the inspiration behind TG Incorporated came from witnessing the struggles faced by aspiring business owners, particularly in Jones Town.

“The biggest gap I identified was that many people in Jamaica, especially within my community, had great business ideas but didn’t know how to make them legal. Many entrepreneurs were operating without registering their businesses because they found the process confusing or didn’t know where to get the right guidance. I created TG Incorporated to bridge that gap by making business registration simple, affordable, and by providing continued support after registration,” he explained.

Although the company has been operating for just over two years, Gooden said its impact has already exceeded expectations. Since its inception, TG Incorporated has assisted more than 60 entrepreneurs with business registration, helped more than 40 clients open business bank accounts, and supported over 40 businesses with tax filing and compliance.

“Although we’re still a growing business, these achievements show that we’re making a real difference, and they motivate us to continue growing and serving even more entrepreneurs,” Gooden said.

What began as a mission to uplift entrepreneurs within the Jones Town community has evolved into a growing business serving clients across Jamaica. However, Gooden said the company’s vision has always extended beyond simply registering businesses.

“I wanted to create a business that educates, supports, and empowers entrepreneurs who may not know where to begin. In the next five to 10 years, I see TG Incorporated becoming one of Jamaica’s leading business support companies, offering everything entrepreneurs need, from business registration and compliance to payroll services, branding, administration, and business development.”

For Gooden, the greatest reward is not measured solely by business growth, but by the success stories of the entrepreneurs he has helped along the way.

“Many entrepreneurs have amazing ideas but don’t have the knowledge or confidence to take the next step. Being able to guide them, share what I’ve learned, and watch them become successful business owners is what keeps me motivated. Every client I help inspires me to keep doing more.”

TG Incorporated prides itself on removing the stress and uncertainty often associated with business registration. The company guides clients through every stage of the process, ensuring they understand each requirement while handling the necessary documentation.

“We explain every step in simple language, prepare the necessary documents, guide them through the requirements, and keep them updated throughout the entire process. Our goal is to make registering a business easy and hassle-free,” Gooden noted.

The support, however, does not end once a business is officially registered. TG Incorporated also provides business bank account setup, tax registration and filing, business documentation, administrative support, compliance guidance, and business advisory services.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its offerings to include payroll services and additional business management solutions.

Today, the company’s client base includes aspiring entrepreneurs, small business owners, and growing enterprises throughout Jamaica.

“While we started by serving people within our local community, we’re now helping clients from across Jamaica. We work with sole traders, partnerships, limited liability companies, and businesses that need ongoing administrative and compliance support,” Gooden explained.

Among the company’s many achievements, one client’s journey stands out as a particularly memorable success story.

“We helped her register her business, open her business bank account, complete her tax registrations and filings, and guided her in obtaining a business credit card. She also purchased one of our business planning booklets, which helped her understand how to manage and grow her business. Today she’s doing extremely well, and seeing her progress has been one of my proudest moments,” Gooden shared.

As TG Incorporated continues to expand, Gooden said exciting developments are on the horizon. The company plans to broaden its business support services, introduce payroll solutions tailored for small businesses, continue growing TG Imprints, and develop additional resources designed to help entrepreneurs build, manage, and grow sustainable enterprises.

When asked what sets TG Incorporated apart, Gooden pointed to the company’s client-focused approach.

“We genuinely care about our clients’ success. We offer affordable services, explain every step of the process, and continue supporting our clients long after their business is registered. We don’t just provide a service, we build relationships and help entrepreneurs create a strong foundation for long-term success.”

Before concluding the interview, Gooden offered words of encouragement to aspiring entrepreneurs across Jamaica.

“Stay consistent, stay dedicated, keep learning, and never give up on your goals. At TG Incorporated, our mission is to empower entrepreneurs across Jamaica by providing the knowledge, guidance, and support they need to build successful, legally established businesses. No matter where you start, with hard work and the right support, you can achieve great things.”

With a growing list of satisfied clients, an expanding portfolio of services, and a clear vision for the future, Taian Gooden is proving that entrepreneurship is not only about building businesses, but also about empowering people, strengthening communities, and creating opportunities that can transform lives.