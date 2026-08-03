Two Jamaicans among several arrested by ICE over the weekend

Two Jamaican men are among several persons arrested in the United States on the weekend by agents from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Carl Winston Ellis is said to be convicted for possession with intent to distribute and illegal re-entry into the United States in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The other is Bruce Blackstock, who ICE said entered the US legally but was later convicted of multiple violent offenses, including domestic violence, sexual assault, and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested in Detroit, Michigan.

Their arrest statements did not disclose details about their cases.

These men are described by American authorities as the “worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens”.

Also among those arrested over the weekend are nationals of Ukraine, Sudan, Guatemala, Mexico and Cuba, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The alleged crimes include murder, sexual abuse of a minor, and drug trafficking.

“ICE arrested multiple murderers, pedophiles, sexual deviants, drug traffickers, and other dangerous criminal illegal aliens from our communities," said DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, ICE is making our nation safer by removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities. When you remove criminal illegal aliens like these from our country, crime rates fall and the American people are SAFER.”

- Sashana Small

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