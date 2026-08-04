Suspect held as police search river for missing St Elizabeth woman believed killed

The St Elizabeth police have taken a man into custody on suspicion of killing his former partner and dumping her body in a river in the Barton Wharf, Lacovia area, as an intensive search continues for the missing woman.

The woman has been identified as 50-year-old Nicole Brown, a farmer of Barton Wharf district, Lacovia, who has been missing since Sunday, August 2.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Owen Brown told The Gleaner that the 41-year-old suspect was rescued from an angry mob by police officers and taken into custody early this morning.

Residents allege that Brown's former partner confessed to dumping her body in the river before he was attacked by the crowd.

DSP Brown said police are awaiting assistance from the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard to continue the search.

"The citizens are gathered here on the location; we are waiting the arrival of the assistance of the coast guard in locating her body. Some citizens have tried, they have dived, but they have not yet located the body," he said.

According to an earlier missing person report from the Lacovia Police, Brown was last seen at her home at about 10 pm on Sunday. She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall. Her clothing at the time she disappeared is unknown.

The police said all efforts to locate Brown have so far been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Lacovia Police at 876-230-8355, the police emergency number 119, or the nearest police station.

- Sashana Small

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