Jamaica to take spotlight at NYPD headquarters

The doors of One Police Plaza, the headquarters of the New York Police Department (NYPD), will be thrown open on August 11 to Jamaicans and friends when the Jamaican American Law Enforcement Organization (JAMLEO) hosts its third annual Heritage Night. The event will be held in commemoration of Jamaica’s 64th anniversary of Independence.

Lt Danae McFarlane, president of JAMLEO, said Heritage Night serves as a powerful bridge between the Jamaican diaspora and the law-enforcement community.

This year’s Heritage Night will honour the memory of Jamaica’s late consul general to New York, Alsion Wilson. The Alsion Roach-Wilson Award will also be presented to the Jamaican Consulate in New York.

According to the organisation, the award honours the memory of the late consul general whose indomitable spirit and devotion to Jamaica inspired the creation of Heritage Night, and serves as a tribute to her life and service.

Heritage Night will celebrate Jamaica’s rich culture, unity and enduring spirit under the theme ‘United in Celebrating Resilience’.

HUMANITARIAN COMMITMENT

Beyond the celebration of culture, the event will also highlight JAMLEO’s ongoing humanitarian commitment to Jamaica.

“The organisation continues to tackle the financial insecurity facing Jamaican students, with recent initiatives, including full tuition coverage for the final year of every senior at Petersfield High School and ongoing scholarship support for students at Manning’s School and York Castle High School,” the organisation said.

The organisation said it is already preparing for its 2027 humanitarian initiative in Clarendon.

The evening will feature cultural performances, keynote addresses from distinguished members of the Jamaican community and government leaders, as well as the recognition of individuals who have supported JAMLEO’s mission.

In April this year, more than 100 members of JAMLEO visited Jamaica, where they presented funds to students at two schools in western Jamaica.

At the time, McFarlane told The Gleaner that “we are proud to stand united as

law-enforcement officers from various agencies throughout the New York City area”.

McFarlane, a lieutenant with the NYPD Intelligence Division, added: “Our dedication to enhancing educational resources and fostering a positive learning environment in our homeland is commendable. Last year, we dedicated over $1 million to Marcus Garvey High School, and this year, we are committed to doing the same.”

NYPD Sgt Edmund Small, co-founder of JAMLEO and vice-president of the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association, said: “Jamaica is where our dreams and ambitions began, and it is our duty to give back to its people.”

The NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association is the largest supervisory police union in the United States, with 13,000 members.

“By supporting the youth in Jamaica, we hope to inspire them to pursue their dreams,” Small added.

JAMLEO comprises more than 500 law-enforcement professionals of Jamaican heritage.

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