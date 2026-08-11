Young Chefs programme marks 20 years of teaching life skills through food

A cooking programme that has introduced more than 2,000 Jamaican children to the kitchen is marking its 20th anniversary, highlighting the growing role of food education in developing practical and social skills among young people.

The Young Chefs Cooking & Baking Club, founded by Chef Latoya Panton, was established to give children hands-on cooking experience while encouraging independence, healthy eating habits, and teamwork. Since its launch, the programme has become one of Jamaica’s longest-running culinary initiatives for children and teenagers.

“We wanted children to become more independent, develop healthy eating habits, learn teamwork, and gain confidence through hands-on experiences in the kitchen,” said Panton. “Twenty years later, I can confidently say those goals have grown beyond what I first imagined. We’ve inspired thousands of children, introduced them to new foods and techniques, and created an environment where learning extends far beyond recipes. Today, Young Chefs is about building confidence, creativity, responsibility and a lifelong appreciation for food.”

The programme’s development has been supported by several corporate partners over the years, including CB Foods, which has worked with Young Chefs for more than a decade through brands such as CB Chicken, Copperwood Pork, Caribbean Passion Smoked Meats and Bad Dawg.

Supporters of the initiative argue that cooking education can play a broader role in shaping attitudes towards food and nutrition, while helping children develop practical life skills at an early age.

“Cooking shapes so much more than what’s on the plate. It builds confidence, sparks creativity and creates moments that bring people together. If we want to change the way Jamaicans eat tomorrow, we have to start with our children today,” said Samantha Fisher, assistant brand manager at CB Foods.

For Panton, the programme’s success is reflected not only in participation numbers but also in the experiences of former students who continue to cook and, in some cases, pursue careers in the culinary industry.

“One of the most rewarding moments is when former students return years later to tell me they still cook for their families, have pursued careers in the culinary arts or simply developed a lifelong love for cooking because of what they learned at Young Chefs,” she said. “Knowing we’ve helped build confidence, life skills and lasting memories is the greatest reward of all.”

The partnership between Young Chefs and CB Foods has centred on expanding access to cooking education and providing ingredients and resources for participants. Organisers say the collaboration has helped sustain the programme as interest has grown over the years.

“CB Foods has been much more than a sponsor. They’ve consistently believed in what we’re trying to achieve and have supported our mission of educating and inspiring young people through cooking,” said Panton. “Their support has helped us create meaningful experiences for our campers, and it’s encouraging to partner with a company that shares our commitment to education, quality and community development.”

Fisher said the partnership reflects the company’s view that food can serve as a vehicle for education and personal development.

“This partnership has shown us the incredible impact food can have beyond the kitchen. Good Food Made to Share has always been about more than sharing a meal – it’s about sharing knowledge, experiences and opportunities. Watching children discover a love for cooking while growing in confidence reminds us why partnerships like this matter.”