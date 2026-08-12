JN Foundation improves safety, water access at Santa Cruz Women’s Centre

Teenage mothers attending the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation’s Santa Cruz location in St Elizabeth will now benefit from a safer and more secure learning environment following an investment by the JN Foundation in the construction of a perimeter fence and restoration in the facility’s rainwater harvesting system.

The initiatives, funded through the JN Group’s iSupportJamaica Hurricane Relief Fund, forms part of the foundation’s ongoing commitment to helping communities recover and build resilience in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

In addition to the infrastructure improvements, the centre was also presented baby and personal care kits, educational kits and quilts through the JN Foundation’s partnership with Lutheran World Relief, a United States-based humanitarian organisation, providing much-needed support for the teenage mothers and their children.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Claudine Allen, general manager of the JN Foundation, said the donation reflects the organisation’s commitment to supporting institutions that provide critical services to vulnerable Jamaicans.

“In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, we appealed to the public to help us help those who help others. We are pleased to provide the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation with $1.2 million to restore its perimeter fencing and rainwater harvesting system, creating a safer environment for the young women who come here each day to continue their education and rebuild their lives,” she said.

Allen noted that the investment goes beyond repairing hurricane damage.

“The JN Group is deeply invested in the communities we serve. Through the JN Foundation, we have been intentional about helping Jamaica build back better. Every restoration effort is aimed at making our partners stronger, more resilient and better equipped to recover from the impact of disasters.”

She added that the humanitarian supplies donated through Lutheran World Relief complement the infrastructure improvements by addressing the immediate needs of the centre’s beneficiaries.

“Our partnership with Lutheran World Relief has enabled us to provide baby care kits, personal care kits, educational kits and quilts to support the young mothers and their children. Partnerships like these allow us to extend our reach and continue helping those who have been most affected,” she saidd.

SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE

Charmaine McKenzie, acting director of field operations at the centre, said the new perimeter fence has enhanced the security of the property, protecting staff, visitors and the young women who access the centre’s services.

“Before the fence was installed, the property was open and exposed. Staff did not feel secure, vehicles were vulnerable, and animals and other persons could freely enter the compound. Now we feel much safer, and it is much easier for both management and our security personnel to monitor and protect the property.”

McKenzie said the donation will have a lasting impact on the centre’s ability to provide a safe, supportive environment for pregnant teens and teen mothers seeking a second chance through education.

“We are committed to taking good care of this gift so that it will continue to serve us for many years. The support has strengthened our ability to operate and provide a safe space for the young women in our care.”

She also welcomed the donations of care packages and educational supplies, noting that they will help prepare the young mothers for their return to the formal school system or skills training programmes.

“The young ladies will be excited to receive these care packages. They will help them as they prepare for reintegration into school and for the next stage of their lives.”

McKenzie said partnerships with organisations such as the JN Foundation are essential to the centre’s work.

“We could not operate at our full capacity without partners like the JN Group and Lutheran World Relief. Their generosity will have a meaningful impact on the lives of the young women and their children, and we are truly grateful for their continued support.”

The Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation provides educational, counselling and support services to pregnant and teenage mothers, helping them continue their education while equipping them with the skills and support needed to achieve long-term independence.