Twin brothers win scholarships for second consecutive year

For Rakeem and Romaine Henry, success has always been a shared enterprise.

From their days at Mineral Heights Primary and Glenmuir High School in Clarendon to their pursuit of mechanical engineering degrees at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), the twin brothers have studied together, challenged each other, and celebrated each other’s achievements.

Last month, that partnership yielded another reward when both were among the recipients at Jamalco’s Education Assistance Awards Ceremony, marking their second consecutive year of receiving scholarships.

Despite their academic record, Romaine admitted to feeling uncertain ahead of the announcement, knowing they were among many applicants competing for the annual awards. The brothers found themselves revisiting their academic and extracurricular achievements as they assessed their chances.

Rakeem received the $350,000 Century Aluminum High Achievers Scholarship, funded by Jamalco co-owner Century Aluminum, while Romaine was awarded a $200,000 Jamalco scholarship.

The awards come at an important stage in their academic journey. Now in their second year at UTech, the brothers remain focused on earning their engineering degrees and eventually establishing their own automotive business.

For Rakeem, who has maintained a GPA of 3.7, the recognition is confirmation that his efforts have paid off.

“I feel very blessed and very accomplished in myself. I have worked really hard for where I’m at,” he told The Gleaner.

His gratitude extends beyond the financial support. Rakeem spoke warmly about the encouragement he has received from family and friends, particularly from his twin brother, who he described as a source of support when the demands of engineering studies became overwhelming.

PERSISTENCE

Rakeem said engineering demands “a lot of focus, and a lot of study”, while maintaining the academic standards required to secure and retain scholarships requires considerable discipline.

“It’s been really difficult, but I’ve pushed through, and I will continue to push through until the end,” he said.

For Romaine, the scholarship offers relief to a family that has made sacrifices to support their education.

Coming from a modest household, he reflected candidly on their circumstances.

“Financially, we wouldn’t say [we’re at] the bottom, but we’re not at the top either. There are times where we don’t have the means and we have to be pushing through.”

He credits their parents, Denise and Lloyd Henry, for ensuring that he and his brother could continue their education, despite financial challenges.

“They push and push through the hard times to provide for us,” he said, describing his parents as his greatest source of motivation.

For Jamalco, the awards are part of a wider investment in education. Through its co-owner Century Aluminum, the company awarded 20 High Achievers Scholarships valued at $350,000 each, worth a combined $7 million. Together with Jamalco’s core awards programme, 101 scholarships were distributed to 61 returning recipients and 40 first-time awardees.

This month, another 350 students are expected to benefit from book grants and vouchers valued at $3 million, according to Donna-Marie Brooks, Jamalco’s corporate communications and public relations manager.

For the Henry brothers, however, the scholarships represent more than financial assistance. They provide additional support for their parents and reinforce their belief that hard work can create opportunities.

After completing their bachelor’s degrees, the twins hope to pursue postgraduate studies overseas in automotive or motorsport engineering. Their long-term ambition is to establish a Jamaican automotive company.

“It’s such a big dream that many people may say that’s impossible. But we made it that big because we want to make it possible,” Romaine said.

For twins who have spent their lives advancing side by side, the goal remains unchanged. With the support of their family and scholarship assistance from Jamalco and Century Aluminum, they believe they are moving closer to achieving it.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com