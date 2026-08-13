Children’s Advocate launches investigation after one-year-old injured in State care

The Office of the Children’s Advocate (OCA) says it has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding injuries reportedly sustained by a one-year-old boy while in State care at the Glenhope Place of Safety.

Children’s Advocate Diahann Gordon Harrison said her office first became aware of the incident through a media report published on Tuesday, August 11.

She said that at the time, the office had not received an official report concerning the matter.

She said subsequent checks by the OCA confirmed that the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) formally notified the office of the incident by email at 3:10 p.m. on August 11.

Gordon Harrison, in a statement on Wednesday, said the circumstances surrounding the injuries sustained by the child are deeply concerning and require careful and thorough investigation.

“The OCA is committed to establishing the facts and determining whether there were any breaches of the child’s rights or failures in the systems responsible for his care and protection,” she said.

She emphasised that every child placed in State care is entitled to a safe and protective environment.

“Children in State care are among the most vulnerable members of our society. Those entrusted with their care have a duty to safeguard their well-being and protect them from harm. The OCA will pursue this investigation with the diligence, independence and sensitivity that the matter demands,” the Children’s Advocate added.

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