Police seize gun, ammunition and cash at Freeport terminal in Montego Bay

The police are reporting that an operation conducted on the compound of Petrojam’s terminal in Freeport, Montego Bay, St James, resulted in the seizure of a gun, a quantity of ammunition and almost US$1,800.

The police say the operation, which was conducted on Tuesday, August 11, was supported by a search warrant and was carried out by members of the National Strategic Anti-Gang Division of the Specialised Investigation Branch.

According to the police, during the operation, a Palmetto State 9mm pistol, 101 rounds of ammunition and US$1,780 were seized.

Also seized were suppressors, tactical gear, and other paraphernalia, the police reported.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.