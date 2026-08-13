Police seize gun, ammunition and cash at Freeport terminal in Montego Bay
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The police are reporting that an operation conducted on the compound of Petrojam’s terminal in Freeport, Montego Bay, St James, resulted in the seizure of a gun, a quantity of ammunition and almost US$1,800.
The police say the operation, which was conducted on Tuesday, August 11, was supported by a search warrant and was carried out by members of the National Strategic Anti-Gang Division of the Specialised Investigation Branch.
According to the police, during the operation, a Palmetto State 9mm pistol, 101 rounds of ammunition and US$1,780 were seized.
Also seized were suppressors, tactical gear, and other paraphernalia, the police reported.
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