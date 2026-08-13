Maryland gala celebrates Ja’s independence, diaspora service

BALTIMORE, Maryland:

Jamaican pride, resilience and community service were on display last Saturday as Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica gathered at Martin’s West in Baltimore for the Jamaican Association of Maryland’s (JAM) annual Independence Gala, marking Jamaica’s 64th year of independence.

Held under the theme ‘A Night of Golden Celebration: Resilience to Rebuild’, the event brought together community leaders, elected officials, business representatives, and members of the Jamaican diaspora for an evening of celebration and recognition.

Representing the Government of Jamaica and the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Lishann Salmon delivered the keynote address and commended JAM for nearly four decades of service since its establishment in 1988.

She noted the association’s role in bringing Jamaicans together, preserving the country’s cultural heritage, supporting members’ social and economic welfare, encouraging civic participation, and mobilising support for charitable causes.

“Organisations such as JAM help to ensure that Jamaicans in Maryland are not simply individuals living within the same geographical area but members of a connected and caring community,” she said.

Drawing on Jamaica’s independence theme, ‘United in Celebrating Resilience’, Salmon stressed the importance of inclusion, cooperation, and shared purpose. She urged the association to deepen engagement with second- and third-generation Jamaican Americans and to expand opportunities for mentorship, leadership development, and civic participation.

She also highlighted the contribution of Jamaicans overseas, describing the diaspora as an important source of skills, ideas, relationships, resources, and commitment.

HONOURING SERVICE

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Marcus Garvey Award to Claire Robinson, manager and director of Clear Sky Travel and a former Air Jamaica manager at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, in recognition of her contribution to the Jamaican community.

Six other Jamaicans received Community Service Awards for their contributions to Maryland’s social, civic, and economic life. They were Janet Abrahams, president of the Housing Authority of Baltimore City; Jazz Tucker; Sandy Tucker; Dr Elaine Simon; Kenneth “Kenny” Brown; and Errol Smith.

JAM president and chief executive officer Ricardo “Rick” Nugent was also recognised for his longstanding service to the Jamaican community. He received citations from Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott recognising more than four decades of community service.

Moore’s citation noted that Maryland is home to about 47,000 Jamaicans and praised JAM for connecting generations of Jamaican Americans, friends and neighbours.

The governor described the association as a community anchor, providing assistance to people facing hardship, supporting immigrants, and investing in young people. Reflecting on the contribution of Maryland’s Jamaican community, he declared: “Your fingerprints will be all over the page.”

Scott also commended JAM’s efforts to advance the social and economic welfare of Jamaican Americans in Maryland. He highlighted the association’s work in education, community service, and cultural programming, as well as the gala’s support for the Claude McKay Scholarship Fund. The citation was presented by Ericka Blake Morgan on behalf of the mayor’s office.

In his remarks, Nugent said the event celebrated Jamaica’s Independence and Emancipation as well as Caribbean Heritage Month in Maryland. He reaffirmed JAM’s commitment to scholarships, youth development, and the preservation of Jamaican traditions and values.

Nugent also pointed to the association’s efforts to support vulnerable Jamaicans at home, particularly those affected by Hurricane Melissa.

“We will continue to give back to help the less fortunate in our homeland devastated by Hurricane Melissa,” he said.

He thanked sponsors, advertisers, patrons, volunteers, and members of the Independence Gala Committee for supporting the event.

Featuring Jamaican music, culture, and fellowship, the gala celebrated Jamaica’s progress over 64 years while underscoring the continuing role of the diaspora in community-building both at home and abroad.