Poppy power - Legion concert to aid hurricane-hit veterans

WESTERN BUREAU:

While the music is expected to be soothing, the performances entertaining and the atmosphere family-friendly, this year’s annual Legion concert is primarily about raising funds to support Jamaica’s veterans who are still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Ex-Soldiers Association’s Montego Bay Branch of the Western Chapter, the Jamaica Legion and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will jointly host the annual fundraising concert this coming Sunday at the Half Moon Conference Centre in Montego Bay, St James.

The concert, which has become a much-anticipated event on Montego Bay’s entertainment calendar and is usually oversubscribed, will feature the Jamaica Regiment Band as the headliner, among other acts.

However, beyond the music and entertainment, the event will officially launch the Annual National Poppy Appeal Drive, an important fundraising initiative of the Jamaica Legion.

According to Julette Murray, a member of the organising committee, the funds raised will help the Legion continue providing assistance to veterans who are unable to physically or financially support themselves.

“The Curfew Home is the main beneficiary,” said Murray, referencing the Curphey Home in South Manchester, which provides care and support to former servicemen and women.

Murray said funds are also needed to help members of the Montego Bay Branch who were significantly affected by Hurricane Melissa, particularly those living in communities that took a substantial hit.

‘GROUND ZERO’

She pointed specifically to Catherine Hall and West Green in St James, which she described as “ground zero” for some affected members.

“They are still struggling to get back on their feet, we have assisted them as best as the association can, but the demand is great,” said Murray.

The support includes assistance with medical needs and other basic necessities for members who have been left vulnerable in the aftermath of the hurricane.

While the cause is serious, Murray said the concert itself promises to be an enjoyable evening for the entire family, noting that the Jamaica Regiment Band will lead the entertainment package, alongside special guest artiste Everton Pessoa.

Murray also noted that a special guest artiste will be unveiled as a surprise act, which should add another level of excitement to what she expects to be a memorable evening.

The initiative is also expected to bring together members of the Jamaica Legion, former members of the JDF, military representatives, supporters and members of the wider Montego Bay community.

The concert will be held under the patronage of Bishop Conrad H. Pitkin, the custos of St James, and his wife, Deverly Pitkin.

For Murray, the importance of the event goes far beyond one night of entertainment, as the annual concert provides critical support for the Legion’s work, particularly its responsibility to veterans who have reached a point where they can no longer adequately care for themselves.

This year’s fundraising effort comes at a particularly difficult time, as some Legion members are still trying to rebuild their lives months after Hurricane Melissa.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com