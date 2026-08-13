New York businessman charged with two offences in Zimi Seh beach brawl

The man who was arrested at the airport in Montego Bay, St James, in connection with the wild caught-on-camera altercation at the popular ‘Zimi Seh Beach Party’ has been charged with two offences, his attorney has revealed.

Dave Taylor, 43, a business operator who resides in New York City, has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and unlawful wounding, the attorney Donnovan Collins told The Gleaner on Thursday.

Collins said he was not surprised by the decision to file charges against his client and insisted that Taylor was not involved in the altercation.

“He was none of the persons that were seen in any of the videos about the incident that have been circulating on social media,” he said.

A court date has not yet been finalised for Taylor.

A second man linked to the incident turned himself in to the Runaway Bay Police Station on Thursday, commanding officer for the St Ann Police Division Senior Superintendent Carlos Russell confirmed.

He is to face an identification parade.

Two boys 15 and 17 years old, and both from Kingston, were injured during the altercation which was captured on video and has since gone viral.

The brawl reportedly started after a splashing incident at the popular water party hosted at Puerto Seco Beach in Discovery Bay, St Ann, which led to an argument that quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

Taylor was arrested at the Sangster International Airport while he waited with his wife to board a flight to the United States.

- Livern Barrett

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