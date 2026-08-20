Government to invest US$50 million in rural water and infrastructure

The Government is set to invest US$50 million over the next 18 months to improve water services and other critical infrastructure in rural communities across Jamaica.

This was disclosed by Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Matthew Samuda, during the commissioning of the Spring Garden Water Supply System in St James on Wednesday.

He said the funding, which comprises US$35 million from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and US$15 million from the Consolidated Fund, will be used to address long-standing deficiencies in water, sewerage, road and electricity infrastructure in communities that have outgrown their existing systems.

Samuda stated that the investment will facilitate the development of new water systems and the upgrade of existing infrastructure in several communities, including Agualta Vale and Mason Hall in St Mary; Albert Town and the Ulster Spring area in Trelawny; Union in Balaclava, St Elizabeth; Port Morant in eastern St Thomas; and Green Park in St Ann.

“We are moving to procurement rapidly because, ultimately, these communities have discussed the issue of water in the way that you (Spring Garden) would have discussed the issue for some 30 or 40 years,” Samuda outlined.

The announcement comes as the Government completes a major investment in Spring Garden, where the new water supply system, constructed at an estimated cost of $21.75 million, has now been formally commissioned.

The project includes the supply and installation of a 22-kilowatt-peak solar photovoltaic system, complete with its mounting structure.

The scope of works also encompasses the installation of a 10-horsepower pump capable of delivering 45 gallons of water per minute at a pumping head of 550 feet, along with the necessary fittings and station piping.

“I want to thank the hard-working team at Rural Water Supply Limited and the contractors for ensuring that we have made that commitment a reality. The investments here are not by accident. They reflect a deep commitment to correcting the situation that faces our deep-rural communities,” Samuda stated.

Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Richard Vernon, used the occasion to highlight residents’ long-standing concerns about the condition of roads and bridges in the area.

He, however, indicated that the minister with responsibility for infrastructure is reviewing those concerns.

Looking ahead to the start of the 2026/27 academic year, Councillor Vernon noted that the St James Municipal Corporation will undertake improvements to the road surface leading into the community to provide residents and students with a safer, easier and smoother commute as they return to school.

Spring Garden resident Truston Grizzle welcomed the commissioning of the facility, describing it as a transformative development for the area.

“We are so happy because it really changes the game for us in this community,” he said.

- JIS

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