Iberostar’s JOIA reopening to create 400 jobs

Iberostar Hotels & Resorts says demand for hospitality jobs remains strong, after more than 1,400 people attended a two-day recruitment drive aimed at filling about 400 vacancies across its Jamaican operations.

The Hospitality Expansion & Future Talent Drive, held last week at the Iberostar Convention Centre in Montego Bay, attracted job seekers from across the island, including Mandeville and Westmoreland.

Most of the vacancies are tied to the planned reopening of JOIA Rose Hall, Iberostar’s adults-only luxury property, by the end of 2026 following an extensive renovation. Additional positions will also be available across the company’s other Jamaican properties.

Applicants expressed the strongest interest in roles in front desk operations, bars and restaurants, guest services and housekeeping, although opportunities are available across a wide range of departments, the hotel said.

Modielle Calder, director of human resources at Iberostar Hotels & Resorts in Jamaica, said the level of interest exceeded expectations.

“The response to our Hospitality Expansion & Future Talent Drive exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the tremendous interest in building a career with Iberostar. As we prepare for the future reopening of JOIA, we remain committed to supporting our existing employees while welcoming new talent into our hospitality family.”

The company said its investment in recruitment, professional development and training reflects its commitment to developing talent and ensuring it has the workforce needed to support future growth.