US Embassy lifts cellphone ban for visa applicants

Visitors to the United States Embassy in Kingston will now be allowed to take cellphones and smartwatches inside the building, reversing a previous restriction on the devices.

The change was announced in a September 1 advisory on the embassy’s website outlining items that visitors may and may not take inside for their appointments.

Under the new guidelines, cellphones, earbuds and smartwatches are now permitted, although visitors are required to follow signage governing the use of the devices in waiting areas.

The embassy said visitors should arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled appointments to allow time for airport-style security screening.

PERMITTED ITEMS

Visitors may take the following items into the embassy:

• Cellphones, earbuds and smartwatches

• Medical devices and non-liquid medication, such as pills, which must be declared before security screening

• Small quantities of baby formula, baby food and milk

• Small quantities of diapers

• Money, including bills and coins

• Belts

• Watches

• Keys

• Baby carriers and strollers that can be folded small enough to pass through an X-ray machine

PROHIBITED ITEMS

The following items remain prohibited:

• Computers, intelligent eyewear and other electronic devices not specifically listed as permitted

• Media devices, including CDs, thumb drives, memory cards, USB flash drives, headphones and speakers

• Cameras and video equipment

• Flashlights

• Lighters and matches

• Weapons, including guns and pepper spray or mace

• Knives and other sharp objects

• Purses and bags larger than 18 inches by 18 inches

• Alcoholic beverages

• Liquids, gels, aerosols, oils, lotions and powders, except for specified permitted items

The latest guidance marks a change from previous arrangements under which visitors were not allowed to take cellphones into the building. The restriction had resulted in some applicants paying vendors outside the embassy to hold their electronic devices while they attended appointments.

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