Mechanic gunned down inside Linstead home

A man was gunned down inside his home in Rosemount, Linstead, St Catherine, on Sunday.

Dead is 42-year-old mechanic Rohan McLeish.

The police report that about 7:30 a.m., explosions were heard in the area.

The police were called to the location and, on arrival, McLeish was found suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head.

He was rushed to the Linstead Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police say no motive has been established for the attack.

The Linstead Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

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