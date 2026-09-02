Jamaica Energy Partners awards over $19m in scholarships

The Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP) Group has awarded 68 scholarships with a combined multi-year value of $19.95 million, providing support to students at the secondary and tertiary levels through its longstanding education-assistance programme.

The scholarships were presented during Destination: Success, the company’s 2026 awards ceremony, held at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Monday. Under the theme ‘Powering Potential. Inspiring Possibilities’, the event recognised students who have demonstrated academic promise and determination.

The awards package comprises 54 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) scholarships valued at $35,000 annually for five years, representing a total investment of $9.45 million, and 14 tertiary scholarships valued at $250,000 annually for three years, amounting to $10.5 million. Together, the awards represent a commitment of $19.95 million and are intended to help recipients meet education-related expenses as they continue their studies.

Now in its 29th year, the JEP Group Scholarship Programme has invested more than $500 million in Jamaican students since it was established in 1997.

Reflecting on the milestone, JEP Group President and Chief Executive Officer Dr Wayne McKenzie said the company remains committed to supporting educational advancement.

“As we mark the 29th anniversary of our scholarship programme, we are proud to continue supporting the educational journeys of Jamaican students. It is deeply rewarding to give back to the communities that have supported us and to help young people build brighter futures for themselves, their families and Jamaica.”

Scholarship recipients were selected from communities served by JEP Group and InterEnergy Jamaica Wind across Kingston, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth. Selection was based on academic achievement and/or financial need, with the programme seeking both to reward performance and assist students facing economic challenges.

Moya Mullings, senior marketing officer at JEP Group, said education remains one of the company’s most important areas of investment.

“At JEP Group, we believe education is one of the most powerful investments we can make in Jamaica’s future. Destination: Success is about more than providing financial support; it is about giving our young people the confidence, resources and encouragement to pursue their ambitions and realise their full potential. As these students embark on the next stage of their academic journeys, we are proud to play a part in powering their brighter future.”

Beyond financial assistance, recipients are expected to maintain specified academic standards and participate in community outreach activities.