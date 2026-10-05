Barnes takes helm as Drax Hall Kiwanis builds on rapid first-year growth

WESTERN BUREAU:

Paul Barnes, a retired insurance executive with more than three decades of corporate experience, has taken over as president of the Kiwanis Club of Drax Hall, a fledgling service organisation that says it helped establish five new Kiwanis clubs during its first year.

Barnes succeeds charter president Joel Grant and will lead the St Ann-based club for the 2026-2027 administrative year, which began on October 1.

His elevation comes just one year after the Drax Hall club was chartered on September 30, 2025.

During that period, the organisation contributed to the formation of five other Kiwanis clubs, including two Voices clubs, while establishing its own presence in community service.

Barnes brings to the presidency extensive experience in corporate management, governance and financial stewardship, having spent more than 30 years at Allied Insurance Brokers Limited, a subsidiary of the GraceKennedy Group.

He joined the insurance brokerage firm in 1990 and served in several senior positions.

A graduate of The University of the West Indies, Mona, Barnes holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Economics and has undertaken additional professional training in corporate governance, insurance, negotiation, leadership and change management.

His governance experience also extends beyond corporate Jamaica. He has served on corporate and community boards, including as chairman of Strata-501 – a 74-unit residential complex in New Kingston.

Barnes is expected to draw on that background as the relatively young club seeks to consolidate the gains made during its first year.

Membership growth, community service, youth development, increased visibility, sound financial management and accountability have been identified among the priorities for his administration.

‘Stronger Together’

The Kiwanis Club of Drax Hall will operate under the theme ‘Stronger Together, Serving with Purpose’.

Barnes has said teamwork and collective responsibility will be central to efforts to strengthen the organisation and broaden its impact in Drax Hall and surrounding communities.

He and the other members of the executive were formally installed on September 26.

Lt Gov Joshua Dwyer conducted the installation and charged the incoming leadership with advancing the objectives of Kiwanis and strengthening service to children and communities.

Grant, who guided the club through its establishment and inaugural year, was presented with a citation in recognition of his contribution as charter president.

Joining Barnes on the executive are President-Elect Steve Effs, Secretary Andrick Perry, Treasurer Merick Dwyer and Immediate Past President Joel Grant.

Rohan Hartley chairs the Membership/Growth Committee, while Gregory Johnson serves as SLP Kiwanian Advisor and director. Noel Heath, Jonay Guerra and Paul Romelus are directors, and Tyrel Douglas is public relations officer.

The new administration will serve until September 30, 2027.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com