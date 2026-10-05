Domestic violence fuel St Catherine South murders

Nearly one-third of the murders recorded by the St Catherine South Police so far this year are linked to domestic violence or interpersonal conflicts, the commanding officer for the division has disclosed.

Since January 1, a total of 29 murders have been recorded across the communities that fall within the division, nine of which stemmed from domestic violence-related incidents or interpersonal conflicts.

“We do have a concern and we have expressed that in a general way,” Senior Superintendent Leighton Grey, commanding officer for the St Catherine South Police, told The Gleaner yesterday.

The latest incident occurred on the weekend, when a female security guard, who left her home to avoid an argument with a man said to be an ex-boyfriend, was chased and stabbed to death in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Romantic relationship

The slain woman has been identified as Patricia Dennis, 39, of Hawk Lane, in Bullet Tree district, also in Old Harbour.

Grey said investigators have received reports that Dennis and her suspected attacker previously shared a romantic relationship.

The relationship ended because the two frequently argued, residents reported.

A manhunt was still on for the 35-year-old suspect up to late yesterday.

According to reports, Dennis returned home from a wake about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, when her attacker showed up and tried to enter her house.

It is reported that an argument developed and she left the house and went to the nearby home of the suspect’s mother to complain.

He reportedly gave chase and caught up to her at the house, where he allegedly used a knife to stab her several times to the neck, abdomen, and upper body.

“It is of that connotation,” Grey said, when asked if investigators believe the incident was domestic violence-related.

He said the St Catherine South Police, with assistance from other stakeholders, have taken steps to engage residents to provide guidance on some of the way they can peacefully resolve disputes.

“We are open to ensuring that we facilitate all of those concerns and we implore persons to maybe visit the police station or come to the police whenever they have these challenges or when they realise it is getting serious,” he said.

Police commanders in St Andrew South and St James have expressed similar concerns about the growing number of murders stemming from domestic violence-related incidents or interpersonal conflicts.

Senior Superintendent Eron Samuels, head of the St James police, revealed last week that more than half of the 50 murders recorded across the parish since January I this year are “interpersonal or domestic in nature”.

One of those killings, he said, was the brazen shooting death of Cora Thompson at the entrance to the Montego Bay New Testament Church of God on Water Lane in April.

Thompson was killed over a property dispute, Samuels disclosed.

“If we want to bring St James to the situation where we have way less than 50, even 20, 30 murders max for the year, we have to deal with our interpersonal conflicts,” he said.

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