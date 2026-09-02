Man shot dead near church along St John’s Road

An unidentified man known only as ‘Chucky’ was shot and killed by an unknown assailant along St John’s Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Tuesday night.

Reports are that about 8:30 pm, Chucky was standing along the roadway near the Love Worship Centre when he was allegedly approached by a man who brandished a firearm and opened fire, hitting him several times.

The police were summoned and found the man lying in a pool of blood. He was reportedly dressed in a green shirt, blue jeans and a ski mask.

He was taken to the Spanish Town General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has been established for the killing.

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the incident.

- Rasbert Turner

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