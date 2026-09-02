RADA issues urgent bush-fire warning to farmers as drought conditions worsen

As hot, dry, and windy conditions continue to affect the agricultural sector, the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), is urging farmers to take immediate action to protect their farms, crops, livestock, and livelihoods from bush fires.

RADA is encouraging all farmers and agricultural stakeholders to exercise extreme caution to prevent fires, crop loss, and damage to soil resources.

In a statement on Wednesday, RADA said, “farmers should immediately discontinue the use of slash-and-burn methods for land preparation. Fires used for clearing land can quickly spread beyond control and threaten neighbouring farms, forests, and communities.”

The agency further advised, “Do not light fires outdoors during dry conditions, even when conditions appear safe.

“Never discard lighted cigarettes, charcoal, or firewood without completely extinguishing them with water or burying them safely. Discarding burning materials is prohibited under environmental and forestry regulations.”

Farmers are advised to follow watershed protection regulations. Open burning, slash-and-burn clearing, and unattended fires are strictly prohibited in designated watershed areas, including:

• Rio Cobre

• Yallahs Valley

• Hope River

• Rio Minho

These restrictions apply annually from February 1 to October 31.

STAY ALERT AND REPORT FIRES

“Monitor your surroundings for signs of smoke or fire, especially during dry periods. Report any fire outbreak immediately and alert neighbouring farmers to help protect the wider community,” RADA stated.

“One of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of bush fires is by establishing fire breaks. Fire breaks are cleared strips of land that act as barriers to slow or stop fires from spreading across farms.”

Farmers should:

• Clear vegetation down to bare soil or maintain closely mowed green strips.

• Establish fire breaks along fields, property boundaries and areas bordering forests.

• Create fire breaks around homes, storage facilities, livestock pens, and other important farm infrastructure.

• Ensure fire breaks are wide enough to prevent flames from crossing.

• Regularly remove dry leaves, bushes, grass, and crop residue from these areas.

The agency said properly maintained fire breaks can also provide safe access routes for emergency responders during a fire emergency.

Good farm waste management helps reduce fire risks by limiting the build-up of combustible materials, RADA noted

Farmers are encouraged to:

• Properly sort and store agricultural waste.

• Keep agricultural plastics, empty chemical containers, discarded timber, and other waste materials away from buildings and crop fields.

• Avoid open burning of waste materials.

BE PREPARED FOR EMERGENCIES

RADA said every farm should have a basic fire preparedness plan in place.

Key measures include:

• Maintaining accessible water storage points.

• Keeping fire extinguishers and fire fighting tools in working condition.

• Posting emergency contact numbers in visible locations.

• Training workers on evacuation procedures and basic fire containment measures.

• Establishing clear communication procedures during emergencies.

“Prepared farms are better able to respond quickly and minimise losses in the event of a fire,” the agency said.

"Nuh wait till drum beat before yuh grine yuh axe."

RADA is Jamaica's premier agricultural extension agency operating under the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.

Guided by the theme ‘People, Land and Opportunity’, RADA is dedicated to enhancing national food security and advancing agricultural excellence through technical support, innovation and modernization initiatives.

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