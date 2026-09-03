JUST IN: Five people rushed to hospital after Mark X crash in Portmore

Five occupants of a Toyota Mark X had to be cut from the vehicle following a crash in Portmore, St Catherine, early Thursday morning. The accident happened on Fort Augusta Drive, the roadway linking the toll road to Port Henderson Road. The five occupants were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.