CB Chicken backs students at Tivoli Gardens back-to-school treat

For 14-year-old Shani Williams, receiving an $80,000 scholarship from CB Chicken brought both a smile and a welcome sense of relief. The Holy Childhood High School student is being supported for the second consecutive year through the Eminent Works Back-to-School initiative, a meaningful recognition of the hard work she continues to put into her education.

Williams was among six students supported by CB Chicken at the 12th annual Eminent Works Back-to-School Treat in Tivoli Gardens, with recipients selected through an application process that included a review of their academic performance.

“I am very excited and this feels like a weight lifted off my parents. This scholarship means so much to me and justifies the hard work that I have been putting in. I am happy that a company like CB Chicken took the time to offer its support to me and the other children here today,” said Williams, who is entering second form at Holy Childhood High School.

Now in its 12th year, the annual treat supports students across the Tivoli Gardens community, from basic school through to university, providing school bags, supplies and other resources to help prepare them for the new academic year.

The treat also brought children and families together for medical checks, face painting, bounce-a-bout rides, games and, of course, good food. CB Chicken and Bad Dawg sausages were provided for meals served throughout the event, adding to the festivities.

Education remains a major focus of Eminent Works’ community outreach. After awarding $2 million in scholarships last year, the organisation set a goal of doubling that investment to $4 million this year. A total of 14 scholarships were awarded to students at the secondary and tertiary levels, with CB Chicken funding six of the awards.

For Samantha Fisher, assistant brand manager at CB Foods, the decision to provide scholarships was an opportunity for CB Chicken’s support to make a direct difference in the lives of students.

“We wanted our support to make a direct and meaningful impact on the students, and the scholarships gave us an opportunity to do just that. These young people are already putting in the work towards the futures they want for themselves. Our role is to stand behind that effort, encourage them to keep going, and remind them that their potential is worth investing in,” said Fisher.

For 18-year-old Akeem Brown, that encouragement comes as he continues working towards an ambitious goal of his own. A returning Eminent Works scholarship recipient, Brown is entering sixth form at St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) and received a $90,000 scholarship from CB Chicken towards his education.

“Wow, I am just excited, thankful and grateful for this. Thank you, CB, for this opportunity,” said Brown, who aspires to study medicine at The University of the West Indies.

CB Chicken’s other scholarship recipients were Shamar Morrison, a sixth-form student at Wolmer’s Boys’ School, who received $90,000; Wayne Smith and Kaysianna Taylor, second-form students at Campion College, and Tyquon McDougall, a second-form student at Kingston College, who each received $80,000.

Organiser of the treat Christopher Coke said the initiative has been an important means of supporting the community over the past 12 years.

“Giving back to the children and families in our community is at the heart of why we continue to do this each year. As the initiative has grown, we’ve been able to reach more students and provide greater support towards their education. We’re truly appreciative of CB Chicken coming on board this year, because partnerships like these allow us to extend that impact and do even more for our young people,” said Coke, who operates Eminent Works Construction Limited.