Petersfield High principal praises resilient staff

Roan Green, principal of Petersfield High School in Westmoreland, has praised the resilience and unwavering commitment of his teachers for their efforts to keep learning on track at the institution following the passage of Hurricane Melissa last October.

Green said the school’s complement of 85 teachers demonstrated remarkable dedication to their students despite facing personal hardships after the hurricane, which left a trail of destruction across western Jamaica.

“The impact of Hurricane Melissa on Petersfield High School was significant,” said Green. “What has been documented is that the school served as a shelter for members of the community who were affected by the hurricane. What has not been widely documented, however, is the profound impact the storm had on individuals within our own school family, including both students and staff members.”

He explained that more than half of the teachers and support staff suffered damage to their homes, ranging from the loss of roofs to severe structural destruction, with some losing their homes entirely.

“Despite those setbacks, they still reported for duty and remained committed to educating our students,” he shared. “We had many students who did not return to school immediately after the hurricane, and we had to mobilise as a school community to locate and check on them. When we found them, we realised that many needed necessities such as food and clothing. Our staff stepped up in every way possible to support them. I must commend our teachers and support staff for their hard work, compassion and resilience during this very difficult period.”

Green pointed out that while Petersfield High School served as a shelter during the disaster, the institution itself sustained extensive damage.

“People are aware that we were a shelter,” he noted. “But what has not been fully revealed is the extent of the damage we suffered. We experienced significant loss to school property, educational resources, and other critical material. Many of those items have still not been replaced, even as we prepare to begin a new academic year.”

FOCUSED

Despite the challenges, the principal said, the school has remained focused on ensuring it is as prepared as possible to welcome students for the start of the new school year.

“We have been doing everything within our means to get ready,” he affirmed. “We have had several sponsors and well-wishers come forward to assist us through donations and other forms of support, and we are deeply grateful for what they have done so far.”

Among the organisations that have stepped forward to support the institution is the JN Foundation. On August 18, the organisation donated back-to-school supplies for students, along with other essential items for members of staff.

Commenting on the donation, Omar Wright, lead, Environment and Community Development at the JN Foundation, explained that the organisation was eager to assist because education remains a cornerstone of Jamaica’s development and plays a vital role in helping communities recover and become more resilient after disasters such as Hurricane Melissa.

“The road to recovery after Hurricane Melissa has not been easy. However, we continue to be inspired by the strength, determination and resilience demonstrated by Petersfield High School and its staff members, who have worked tirelessly to help students and the wider community regain a sense of normalcy,” he related.

He continued: “The JN Group is deeply invested in the communities we serve. Through the JN Foundation, we have been intentional about helping Jamaica build back better. With the support of our partner, Lutheran World Relief, we have been able to provide back-to-school supplies, personal care kits and quilts to individuals and families in need. Partnerships such as these enable us to expand our reach and continue supporting those who have been most severely affected.”

Green expressed heartfelt gratitude for the donation, noting that the supplies would help ease the burden on both parents and the school, as preparations intensify for the new academic year.

“I am grateful to the JN Foundation for the items they have provided for our students and members of staff,” he expressed. “These donations come at a particularly important time, with back-to-school preparations now high on the agenda. We still have students who are struggling, even though it has been nearly a year since Hurricane Melissa. The need remains real for many families. We are extremely appreciative of this support, and I can assure you that these items will be put to good use and will have a meaningful impact on those who need them most.”