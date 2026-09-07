Blake: Stand with colleagues, but not at expense of JCF

Citing “recent allegations” involving members of the police force, Commissioner of Police Dr Kevin Blake has issued a caution to cops that supporting a colleague “does not mean shielding wrongdoing”.

At the same time, Blake urged the men and women under his command to “reject the temptation to allow allegations to become convictions in the court of public opinion”.

“The recent allegations involving members of the JCF have placed the organisation under significant scrutiny,” he wrote in last weekend’s Force Orders, making reference to the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“Colleagues, we cannot pretend that allegations of this nature have no impact on the organisation. They do. Whether ultimately proven or disproven, such allegations place a tremendous strain on the fragile goodwill and public confidence that we have worked so tirelessly, over many years, to build.”

Nearly two weeks ago, the homes and other locations linked to at least two high-ranking policemen who were previously assigned to the now-disbanded Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (C-TOC) division were searched as part of a widening high-level narcotics investigation, The Gleaner reported, citing multiple law- enforcement sources.

The investigation reportedly targets nearly a dozen high-ranking cops and now-former army personnel.

It is reported that investigators are seeking to determine, among other things, whether cops at C-TOC significantly under-reported the amount of cocaine that was seized during an operation in Green Island, Hanover, last year.

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) confirmed that it conducted a series of operations to execute search and seizure warrants at a number of locations across the Corporate Area as part of an ongoing investigation. However, MOCA declined to publicly discuss the investigation or the operations, citing the “sensitive nature” of the probe.

C-TOC audit

The JCF has not publicly commented on the issue.

C-TOC was disbanded by Blake in January this year after an audit revealed that two illegal parcels of cocaine were found in storage facilities there, the JCF disclosed in a public statement on January 23.

The audit was triggered by the arrest of police Inspector Martin Walker, who was assigned to C-TOC at the time, according to the statement.

It is alleged that a quantity of cocaine was found in Walker’s private vehicle during an operation on January 8.

Blake, who did not point to any specific matter or investigation in his weekly column, noted that leadership is often most difficult “when the decisions we have to make directly affect people with whom we have worked, served, struggled, and shared experiences”.

“It is never a good feeling when a strong decision has to be made concerning a fellow colleague. But leadership cannot be guided by rank, seniority, popularity or fear of criticism. Leadership must be guided by principle,” he said.

Blake told the men and women under his command that there will be times when they have to stand with a colleague, but cautioned that this “cannot come at the expense of standing for the institution”.

“There will be times when standing for the institution, the law, and the public interest requires us to take a position that is difficult,” he noted.

“Caring for our colleagues does not mean compromising accountability. And protecting the reputation of the Force does not mean protecting individuals from the consequences of their actions. Indeed, true support sometimes means holding each other to a higher standard. I want every one of you to understand that message clearly,” he said.

Blake also sought to boost the morale of cops impacted by the allegations swirling around the disbanded unit, urging them not to allow “the actions or allegations surrounding a few to define who you are”.

“If you are an officer who has been unfairly affected by the actions or allegations involving others, I recognise the frustration and disappointment you may be experiencing. But I ask you not to lose faith in yourselves or in the institution,” the police chief said.

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