JTA demands seat at table on school closures

President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), La Sonja Harrison, is raising concern over what she describes as the lack of consultation regarding school closures and mergers.

According to the JTA head, at least 10 schools are set to be merged or closed by the Government for this academic term.

“We await where it is in the process of these consolidations and closures, that a conversation will be had with the union to represent our members,” she told The Gleaner.

She said while the association is not against the Government’s decision to close schools for legitimate reasons, there is a “lack of professional courtesy that is offered to us as educators” in the process.

“We’re asking: Where in that process will be the union that represent the members who serve in these schools? Where in that process will a conversation will be held so we can even offer our own advice and perspective on the situation at hand?” she asked.

Harrison pointed to the recent announcements of closures of the Cairn Curran and Chantilly primary schools in Westmoreland, which she said lacked consultation with the union.

The National Education Trust (NET) disclosed earlier this year that at least nine primary schools are under review for possible consolidation.

Severe damage

According to NET, the nine schools sustained severe damage during the passage of the Category 5 hurricane last October.

The schools are Mulgrave, Nightingale Grove, Lalor, and Giddy Hall primary schools in St Elizabeth; Clydesdale Primary in St Ann; Sunderland Primary in St James; and Cairn Curran, Chantilly, and Paul Island primary and infant schools in Westmoreland.

The NET’s most recent damage assessment indicates that the extent of destruction at these institutions has raised questions about their long-term viability.

Most of the schools are located in remote farming communities, where declining, ageing, and migrating populations have steadily reduced student enrolment over the years.

NET Executive Director Latoya Harris-Ghartley told The Gleaner in January that consolidation could result in schools being fully or partially closed, with students transferred to neighbouring institutions.

Education Minister Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon also said at the time that the Government would consult with all stakeholders before a final decision on consolidation is made.

‘Press on’

“We have to look out for the rights of our membership [and see] if there is any breach that is taking place,” the JTA president said. “We’re concerned that our members, going into this transition, could be worse off.”

Harrison also pointed to the merger of St Catherine-based high schools, Hydel, a financially struggling private institution, and Cumberland, which will take effect today.

In the meantime, the JTA president urged educators to “continue to do the best they can under the circumstances and with the resources available at their disposal”, as they head into the new school year.

“We encourage them to press on, you know, even despite … the challenges that they are facing, because things are certainly not all it seems to be propped up to be,” she said.

Harrison lamented the slow pace of renovation of schools and expressed concern about the potential impact of the ongoing drought on the teaching and learning process.

“We still have far too many [schools] that we don’t believe are in a state that is fitting for any child – rural children, urban children, any child, any Jamaican child – to undertake the business of teaching and learning, and for our colleagues to serve them in those environments,” she said.

About 688 schools were damaged by Hurricane Melissa in October last year, 313 of which were classified as severely damaged.

Morris Dixon has acknowledged that repairs are not advancing efficiently in some schools, but “but once we have this work completed, our schools will be stronger than ever”.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com