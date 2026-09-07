St Mary security guard charged over imitation gun, fake firearm ID

A St Mary man who is a security guard has been charged for allegedly being in possession of an imitation gun and a fake firearm holder's identification card.

He is 36-year-old Nickson Hamilton of Frazerwood in Highgate, who is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, possession of a forged document and uttering a forged document.

Hamilton was arrested and charged on Saturday, September 5.

The police report that around 6:00 p.m., cops were responding to a crowd that was obstructing the seizure of a robot taxi when Hamilton was observed with a bulge in his waistband and he was accosted.

According to the police, he told the cops that he was a licensed firearm holder and presented a firearm ID card.

However, the card raised the police's suspicion.

Hamilton was subsequently disarmed and taken to the Highgate Police Station, where the weapon was examined and found to be an imitation handgun with a magazine containing nine 9mm hollow-point rounds.

The police say further checks also revealed that the Firearm Licensing Authority ID card was fake.

Hamilton was subsequently charged.

He is scheduled to go to court on Thursday, September 10.

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