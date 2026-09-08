A new dawn - Hopes high as Hydel Cumberland High embarks on win-win mission

Principal of the newly created Hydel Cumberland High School in St Catherine, Carlon Pitt, said the institution is already seeing the benefits of the merger, and is focused on moving forward as it enters the new academic year.

The two St Catherine-based high schools, Hydel and Cumberland, were merged over the summer holidays to consolidate resources in what stakeholders have labelled as a win-win for both schools.

Hydel, previously a private school based at Ferry, off the Mandela Highway, had been facing severe infrastructure deterioration and mounting debts over its lease agreement with the Urban Development Corporation, which owns the property on which it was located.

Meanwhile, Cumberland High in Portmore, St Catherine, was severely underpopulated, operating with just over 300 students despite having capacity for approximately 1,200.

Speaking at Monday’s consolidation ceremony at the Portmore location from which the new school will operate, Pitt, who had previously served as principal for Cumberland High, said the merger will result in students having broader opportunities and stronger academic pathways.

“We have increased the range of science subjects available to our students, giving them greater opportunities to prepare for tertiary education, professional careers, and the changing demands of the world of work,” he said.

“Today, we commence the very first time having a traditional sixth form. Previously, we had a technical sixth form, now we have a traditional sixth form,” he added.

Further, he said there has been “encouraging collaboration” between members of staff from both institutions, which, he stressed, is important to strengthen the classroom.

“And as we strengthen our classroom, we strengthen the future of our students. Our goal is not simply to have students pass examinations. Our goal is to develop students who can think critically, communicate effectively, solve problems, demonstrate character, and confidently take their place in the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Walton Small, who has officially retired as principal of the former Hydel High School, expressed enthusiasm at the fulfilment of the merger.

He told The Gleaner that he is very optimistic about the future of the consolidated institution and urged leadership to harness the expertise brought over from Hydel.

“They (students from Hydel) have been doing extremely well with the poor conditions, and now that they are in a situation, a space [that’s] comfortable, awesome environment, I am sure they are going to do well. And with the combination of our students, along with the students from Cumberland, along with the staff from Hydel and the staff from Cumberland, it is going super,” he said.

He noted that although parents were initially apprehensive about the merger, he received fewer than 10 transfer requests, highlighting that they eventually came on board and most of Hydel’s almost 700 students will attending the merged institution.

Shennelle Walderston said she thought about transferring her daughter, grade-10 student Latvia McLean, due to the increased distance to the new campus.

“It was sudden, and I never get to deal with everything because I’m coming from [the] Half-Way Tree area. I did want to try and get her into a different school, but when mi check it out, I prefer to just mek she stay among her peers dem weh she already a come from Hydel with,” she said.

She said her daughter was also a member of Hydel’s track team and she wanted her to continue developing her skills.

Small lauded the Ministry of Education for “understanding that a significant aspect of Hydel is the sporting programme”. He said the ministry has done everything to make sure that the track programme is a part of the merger.

“I know that they (track and field administrators) have come over, and they have looked at the facilities and they are quite impressed with the facilities,” he said.

Grade-10 student Daisean Jones is among those looking forward to the expansion of the sports programme.

Stating that her niece has aspirations to join the track and field team at the school, Nicola Murdock, who accompanied her twin niece and nephew to the school yesterday, told The Gleaner that she is very hopeful that the merger will succeed.

Murdock, who is from the neighbouring Caymanas Garden community, admits to being nervous about sending her relatives to the consolidated school because of the “reputation” of the former Cumberland High as being unruly.

“I think the dean and everybody work together, and they are trying to control the fighting,” she said. “I really, really think the school is going to be a better school.”

Meanwhile, Principal Pitt noted that the merger will also strengthen the school’s technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programme.

“Because that is what we are and that’s what we will continue to be – a TVET centre of excellence. We understand that success does not follow one pathway. Some students will pursue university degrees, others will enter the world of work, some become skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, innovators, and employers themselves,” he said.

Education Minister Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon said $70 million is being spent to upgrade the school’s electrical system. Additionally, the school’s home economics labs and sporting facilities are being refurbished and the car park is being expanded.

She emphasised that the merger does not mean the erasure of either institution’s culture; rather, it is an amalgamation of two rich histories.

She said rather than maintaining duplicated administrative support structures or undertaking significant new infrastructure expenditure, the Government had an opportunity to bring resources together and direct more of them towards teaching, learning and student development.

“Our goal is to bring the best of two proud traditions together, building a new institution capable of achieving even more,” she said.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com