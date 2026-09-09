Incomplete court file delays case against driver in woman’s death, daughter’s injury along Young Street

The case involving a motorist charged in connection with the death of a St Catherine woman and the injury of her daughter has been postponed due to an incomplete court file.

Dead is 54-year-old Janet Wilson, a labourer of Jobs Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

When Sheldon Johnson appeared before Judge Denise Blackstock-Murray on Tuesday, the matter was again postponed.

The Clerk of Court informed the judge that several statements are outstanding and that the investigating officer is not listed on the file.

The matter was postponed until December 1, when it will again be mentioned in the Parish Court.

Attorney-at-law Prescilla Jennings told the court that her client is currently undergoing treatment for an illness associated with asphyxia, which may have contributed to the accident.

Allegations are that about 3:00 pm on March 14, 2026, Johnson was driving a Nissan AD Wagon along Young Street in Spanish Town when he lost control of the vehicle and mowed down Wilson and her 16-year-old daughter.

The impact reportedly sent Wilson through a fence several metres away. She suffered severe injuries and subsequently died, while her daughter also sustained serious injuries.

An investigation was launched, resulting in Johnson being charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He is on $500,000 bail.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.