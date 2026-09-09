Three men shot and killed at bar in Robin's Bay, St Mary

Three men were shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon at a bar in Robin's Bay, St Mary, leaving the rural community in shock and grief.

The victims have been identified as 60-year-old bar owner Marlon James, 42-year-old mason Peter Hohn Fagan, and Sazaree Clarke, all of Robin's Bay.

According to reports from the communication arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), about 4:40 pm, gunmen travelling in a motor vehicle entered the bar and opened fire on the bar operator and a patron who were inside.

A third man, who was outside the bar, was also shot by the gunmen as they fled the scene.

The injured men were taken to hospital, where all three were pronounced dead.

The gunmen reportedly fled the area after the shooting.

Members of the Major Investigation Division (MID) are investigating the incident.

- Tanesha Mundle

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