Talks under way to reopen Alpart plant in St Elizabeth

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green, has announced that discussions are under way with the principals of Alumina Partners of Jamaica (Alpart) to begin the rehabilitation and reopening of the Alpart plant at Nain in St Elizabeth this year.

He indicated that he met with representatives of Alpart operator, Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company (JISCO), which has outlined a phased reopening of the facility, with the first phase scheduled for completion by June 2027 at an estimated cost of approximately US$490 million.

Green noted that the reopening of the plant is expected to provide a significant economic boost and help to revitalise communities in St Elizabeth and Manchester.

“In that St Elizabeth belt, we can have the employment numbers return, and communities… can again see renewed life. We know what it used to be like when Alpart was up and running… and we are trying our utmost to ensure that we restore that life… especially in St Elizabeth and Manchester,” the minister said.

He was speaking during the Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI) Hoilett/Lambert Scholarship 2026 Awards Ceremony held on September 4 at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew.

Additionally, Green highlighted positive developments at Discovery Bauxite in St Ann following a recent tour, noting increased investment supported by the United States Government.

The minister emphasised that the bauxite industry remains a key pillar of Jamaica’s economy, having generated US$612 million in earnings last year.

He further pointed out that the bauxite sector, which currently comprises three operating companies, remains the highest average-paying industry in Jamaica.

“At whatever level you are in the bauxite sector, you are getting more than the average rate across the country… and we still hire over 2,000 people directly and, indirectly, at least over 10,000 people. So our bauxite sector is still fundamental to our economic health,” the minister reasoned.

To safeguard the future of the sector, Green stated that he has directed the JBI to work closely with mining companies to enhance efficiency and effectively navigate global market conditions.

“We have to continue to work with the bauxite companies to ensure that they have longevity. I have tasked the JBI to engage our companies… and work with them because we want them to do well,” he said.

- JIS

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