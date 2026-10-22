Two constables charged in separate unlawful wounding and assault cases

Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have been charged in connection with separate incidents of alleged unlawful wounding and assault investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

The officers, constables Christonajae Ellis and Abian Wilson, were charged after the matters were referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which ruled that charges should be laid.

Ellis appeared before the Hanover Parish Court on Tuesday, while Wilson appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday.

Ellis was charged with unlawful wounding in relation to an incident in Flint River, Hanover, on July 16, 2024.

According to INDECOM, the complainant alleges that Ellis used his firearm to inflict an injury to his face, which required stitches. The constable maintains that he acted in self-defence.

Both the complainant and Ellis were referred to the restorative justice system for mediation. The constable was bound over to return to court on December 8.

Meanwhile, Wilson was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm under common law in connection with an incident in Duhaney Park, Kingston 20, on December 22, 2024.

The complainant and eyewitnesses allege that Wilson pushed the woman, causing her to fall to the ground, lose consciousness and sustain injuries. However, the officer denies using any force against her.

The complainant and Wilson were also referred for mediation. The matter is scheduled to return to court on February 4, 2027.

INDECOM said the charges bring to 22 the number of law enforcement officers charged in 2026 in connection with incidents investigated by the commission.

The figure comprises 20 members of the JCF, including one former constable, and two correctional officers. The charges relate to shooting and assault investigations.

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