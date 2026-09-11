Chinese Federation answers Kew Park’s call in five days

An appeal from a past student has resulted in approximately $2.5 million in supplies and equipment for Kew Park Primary School in eastern Westmoreland, with the Jamaica Chinese Federation responding to the school’s needs within five days.

More than 100 students began the new school year facing challenging conditions, including a partially damaged roof and shortages of basic school supplies and equipment.

Past student Donette Sommerville Mills, after learning of the conditions at the school, sought assistance from the Jamaica Chinese Federation, which responded almost immediately.

Within five days, a delegation from the Federation travelled to Westmoreland with roofing material, books, backpacks, a refrigerator, deep freezer, four-burner stove, printer, ceiling fans and other supplies valued at approximately $2.5 million.

Eric Huang, president of the Jamaica Chinese Federation, said the speed of the response reflected the organisation’s commitment to helping communities where there is a genuine need.

“When we heard about the challenges facing Kew Park Primary, we knew we wanted to help, and we wanted to respond quickly. Education gives children the foundation to build a better future, and we hope this contribution will help create a safer, more comfortable environment where students can focus on learning and teachers can continue the important work they do every day,” Huang said.

He noted that the assistance to Kew Park Primary forms part of a wider programme of support by the Federation.

“Since Hurricane Melissa, the Jamaica Chinese Federation has contributed more than $20 million in assistance to schools and communities that were severely impacted. Our commitment goes beyond making donations; it is about standing with communities when they need support and playing our part in Jamaica’s recovery,” Huang said.

Principal Ramon Bremmer said the donation would address practical needs that would have an immediate impact on the school’s operations and learning environment.

“This donation could not have come at a better time for our school. These are practical things that we genuinely needed, and they will make an immediate difference to both our students and staff,” Bremmer said.

“To see people who are not from our community hear about our situation and respond so quickly is deeply encouraging. On behalf of our students, teachers, parents and the wider Kew Park community, we are extremely grateful.”

For Sommerville Mills, the Federation’s response was particularly meaningful because of her personal connection to the institution.

“Kew Park Primary is where part of my own journey began, so when I became aware of the conditions facing the school, I could not simply hear about it and do nothing. I reached out to the Jamaica Chinese Federation hoping they could assist, and I was overwhelmed by how quickly they responded. Within five days, they were here,” she said.

“For me, this is about giving back to the school and community that helped to shape me, but more importantly, it is about the children who are there today. Every child deserves the opportunity to learn in a safe and supportive environment. I am grateful to the Jamaica Chinese Federation for answering the call.”

The donation is expected to support both the learning environment and the school’s day-to-day operations as students settle into the new academic year.