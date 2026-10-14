Trelawny Municipality collects 67 per cent of property tax target

The Trelawny Municipal Corporation has collected 67 per cent of its property tax target for the 2026/2027 financial year.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Harrison told The Gleaner that the municipality collected $250 million between April 1 and October 13, representing 67 per cent of its $375-million target.

With about six months remaining in the financial year, Harrison said the municipality was taking steps to avoid a repeat of last year, when it fell short of its $380-million target by nine per cent.

“To start with, our mobile unit will be out for three days this month. Our intention is to target the rural areas at the start,” he said.

Harrison said the municipality would also be appealing to property owners to recognise the importance of paying their taxes.

He added that the municipality hoped to avoid punitive measures, such as taking delinquent taxpayers to court, while recognising the financial challenges some householders face following Hurricane Melissa.

“It is the hope that we will not have to resort to punitive measures like taking people to court. We will exercise some restraint, bearing in mind the effects of Hurricane Melissa on some householders,” he said.

- Leon Jackson

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