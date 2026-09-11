Crawford wants parliamentary debate on school mergers

Opposition Spokesman on Education and Early Childhood Damion Crawford is calling for a parliamentary debate on the Government’s plans to merge and close some schools, arguing that the changes must not compromise children’s constitutional right to access primary education.

Crawford’s call comes against the backdrop of the Ministry of Education’s decision to merge some schools across the island, including the merger of Giddy Hall Primary and Middle Quarters Primary in St Elizabeth and the recent merger of Hydel High School and Cumberland High School in St Catherine.

Education Minister Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon disclosed earlier this week that the Government is exploring the closure and merger of more schools as it seeks to maximise the use of resources and existing infrastructure.

Crawford acknowledged the demographic realities facing the education system, pointing to Jamaica’s declining birth rate and urban migration as factors contributing to declining enrolment at some schools, but cautioned that they must be balanced against the constitutional right of children to access primary education.

“But in doing so, we must also recognise that it is the right of all children constitutionally to have access to primary education,” Crawford said, stressing that proximity to a primary school is an important consideration in fulfilling that right.

He said the education minister must ensure that any changes to the school system do not “abridge the right of these children to access primary education.”

Crawford said he supports the position of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association that stakeholders should be consulted before schools are merged, but believes the issue requires broader parliamentary scrutiny.

“I believe that a plan should be presented for debate in Parliament so that each member can speak to the realities existing in their constituencies,” he said.

Crawford said one of the issues requiring consideration is the availability of transportation for students who may have to travel longer distances following the closure or merger of schools.

He argued that while transportation may be readily available in some communities, this is not necessarily the case in rural Jamaica.

He also raised concerns about the integration of students following school mergers, particularly in cases where institutions with distinct cultures and student populations are brought together.

Referring specifically to the merger of Hydel High and Cumberland High, Crawford urged the Ministry to develop an integration plan to minimise tensions among students and prevent them from becoming divided into rival groups.

He warned that there is a “high probability” of such tensions arising when two different student populations are brought together, particularly when the merger takes place late in their school experience.

Crawford is therefore urging the Ministry to provide additional support, including guidance counsellors and deans of discipline who could serve as “merger officers” to help manage the transition and address potential conflicts.

He said the success of the Hydel-Cumberland merger should not be measured solely by the ability of the schools to accommodate students, but also by their academic, sporting and extracurricular performance.

“Therefore, Hydel/Cumberland must be allowed to improve greatly within their academic output so that persons continue to attend that school which was underpopulated in a highly populated centre,” Crawford said.

- Ruddy Mattison

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