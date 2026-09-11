Business operator granted $300,000 bail in alleged cocaine case

Business operator Odane Hibbert was released on $300,000 bail following an application by defence attorney Able-Don Foote on Friday.

Allegations are that Hibbert was attempting to leave the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston when irregularities were observed in his suitcase during screening.

A search of the suitcase allegedly uncovered a false compartment containing approximately three pounds of a white powdery substance resembling cocaine.

His attorney argued that Hibbert is presumed innocent at this time and is entitled to bail under the 2023 Bail Act.

He further argued that his client has a clean record and sufficient ties to the jurisdiction through his business interests.

Hibbert was ordered to report to the police once per week, while stop orders were placed at all ports of entry and exit.

He was granted bail and is scheduled to return to court on December 17.

- Karen Madden

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