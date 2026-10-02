Doctors demand timeline for IDT ruling

The Jamaica Medical Doctors Association (JMDA) is calling for the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) to provide a timeline for delivering its ruling in the longstanding dispute between doctors and the Ministry of Health and Wellness over overtime payments.

In a press release, JMDA President Jubilee Brown-Service said it took note of the IDT’s September 30 statement, which conceded that “justice delayed is justice denied”.

“We call on the IDT to stop denying justice to our doctors by handing down its award without further delay,” the JMDA declared.

At a press briefing earlier this week, the JMDA issued an October 2 ultimatum for the IDT to hand down its decision, failing which the doctors said they could not guarantee normality in the public-health sector.

Yesterday, the JMDA questioned whether attempts are being made to influence the decision of the IDT.

“If so minded, can the IDT address the statements suggesting interference in what should be an objective and independent process?” the JMDA asked in its release.

In its statement, the IDT acknowledged that unusual delays in handing down awards could erode the public’s confidence in the work of the quasi-judicial body.

However, the IDT noted that while the maxim holds true that “justice delayed is justice denied”, it remains mindful that in complex and intricate matters, requiring extensive review of exhibits and authorities, “justice must also be careful”.

At the same time, the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) yesterday added its voice to at least two groups that have expressed support for the JMDA.

The JCSA said it respects the independence of the IDT and does not seek to influence the substance of its decision. However, the 30,000-strong union said it firmly believes that workers are entitled to the timely and fair resolution of industrial disputes, particularly when it concerns compensation for work already performed.

“We, therefore, urge that the matter be brought to a conclusion as soon as practicable, consistent with the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act and Jamaica’s established industrial relations framework,” the union said in a release.

Continuing, the JCSA noted that doctors provide an essential public service, and prolonged uncertainty surrounding their compensation and working conditions has implications not only for the affected workers but also for the stability and sustainability of Jamaica’s public healthcare system.

The Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions and the Association of Government Medical Consultants have also expressed support for the doctors in their call for an urgent IDT decision.

The JMDA has been pressing for an award of $31 billion in retroactive overtime payments while the Government’s calculation is $23 billion.

Extensive submissions by both the doctors and the Ministry of Health and Wellness before the IDT ended in early April this year. The JMDA submitted more than 170 pieces of evidence and has been awaiting a ruling from the IDT six months later – well beyond the 21 days the law gives the body for a decision.

editorial@gleanerjm.com