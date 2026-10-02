Ruddock confessed to killing Gardner, says police witness

“A mi kill Taneka. Mi nah go tell yuh nuh lie, and mi a go tell yuh everything weh happen.”

Those were the words murder accused Andre Ruddock allegedly told a detective constable after being cautioned at Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James on October 17, 2021.

The detective, who is attached to the Major Investigation Division in Falmouth, told the Home Circuit Court on Wednesday that Ruddock allegedly confessed to killing 39-year-old Taneka Gardner during an alleged sacrificial ritual at the church.

The detective said that when he asked Ruddock how he killed Gardner, he allegedly replied, “Mi cut har neck.”

Ruddock, who is on trial for Gardner’s murder, allegedly told the detective that he had received instructions to kill her. However, when asked who had given him the instruction, the witness said Ruddock did not answer and instead looked towards the large gate from where he had been taken.

Michael Brown was also found dead on the church premises, and Kevon Plummer was shot dead after he allegedly rushed police officers with a long knife.

A junior minister in training had previously testified that the now-deceased church leader, Kevin Smith, had instructed Ruddock to cut Gardner’s throat and Plummer to kill the police.

The detective testified that he travelled to the church with a female colleague after receiving information about a double murder and fatal shooting at the premises.

On arrival, he saw several police officers, soldiers, and personnel from the Independent Commission of Investigations, as well as a Jamaica Defence Force truck at the church gate with several people aboard dressed in white.

The witness said he spoke with a detective sergeant, who pointed out two men near the gate. One was described as dark and muscular and was identified as Andre Ruddock, while the other, who was light brown in complexion, chubby, was identified as Kevin Smith.

The officer said both men were in their underwear. He said he was able to see Ruddock clearly because the premises were well lit with floodlights and other lighting.

He said he led Ruddock away from the gate and took him to a bathroom near the front of the church so that he could speak with him away from Smith.

The detective also recalled giving Ruddock an opportunity to get dressed after he indicated that he had clothing nearby.

The detective said he introduced himself to Ruddock and told him that he was investigating a double murder. Ruddock also identified himself by his correct name.

The detective then cautioned Ruddock and informed him that he had a right to an attorney and was not obliged to say anything.

After cautioning Ruddock and explaining that he did not have to speak but that anything he said could be used as evidence, the detective said Ruddock immediately confessed to killing Gardner.

A detective inspector later came to where they were and was updated by the constable. The court heard that the inspector asked Ruddock whether the allegation was true, and Ruddock allegedly replied, “Yes, Sir.”

Asked whether he had spoken with Smith, the witness said yes but that he could not understand what Smith was saying.

“He was talking like when someone is talking in tongues at church,” he said.

Ruddock and Smith were both taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

The detective said that after leaving the scene, he went to a funeral home, where he again saw Gardner’s body.

He said she was lying on her back with a large injury to one eye.

“You could see the laceration to her neck. It was halfway open.

“You could see the muscles, separation of skin, and what appeared to be her windpipe,” he recalled.

The detective said several items were recovered from the scene, including two knives, a screwdriver, a policewoman’s belt and holster, a camera containing a memory card, and a MacBook. Spent 9mm and 5.56 ammunition casings were also recovered.

The officer also testified that he was handed two firearms and said the items were turned over to the designated storekeeper.

Earlier in the trial, a scene-of-crime officer’s evidence was read into court after it was agreed to by both the prosecution and defence.

The officer said police went to the scene to investigate a double murder, a fatal shooting, and three cases of wounding.

“Six persons were injured and found suffering from stab or gunshot wounds or both,” the officer recorded.

He said police were told that a human sacrifice ritual was being carried out at the church.

During the evening session, photographs of the scene were shown to the jury via a video monitor, with the jurors watching closely as the images were displayed.

The photographs showed the two knives and hammer recovered from the scene, the policewoman’s belt and holster, and the layout of the compound.

Other images showed the well-lit premises and various items found on the property, including cases of soft drinks, ramen noodles, and tissue. A black cow and several vehicles, including a BMW X6, were also captured in the photographs.

The jury will continue viewing the photographs when the matter resumes today.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com