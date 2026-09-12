Gager urges admin professionals to keep pace with tech

WESTERN BUREAU:

Falmouth Mayor Collen Gager has urged administrative professionals to embrace adaptability and continuous learning as technology and artificial intelligence (AI) reshape the workplace, warning that the changes are bringing heightened expectations for efficiency, professionalism and responsiveness.

“In today’s rapidly changing workplace, your role has become even more demanding. Technology is transforming how we work. Artificial intelligence is changing administrative processes,” Gager said, while addressing delegates on Friday at the 2026 Jamaica Association of Administrative Professionals (JAAP) Annual Convention and Education Forum in Trelawny.

“Organisations are becoming more dynamic, and expectations for efficiency, professionalism, and responsiveness continue to increase,” he added.

Gager, who is also chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, said the changing workplace requires administrative professionals to remain adaptable while maintaining the high standards expected of them.

He described their contribution as critical to the effective operation of organisations, noting that much of their work is performed behind the scenes.

“Your work is sometimes performed quietly behind the scenes, but its importance cannot be overstated,” he said.

The mayor noted that every successful organisation requires people who can coordinate, organise, communicate, manage information, maintain system support leadership and ensure that the daily operation of an institution continues to function effectively.

Gager also highlighted the broad responsibilities of administrative professionals, describing them as an important link between an organisation and various stakeholders.

“You are the bridge between management, staff, clients, stakeholders, and the wider public. You are frequently the first point of contact, and in many instances, the person who ensures that an organisation remains organised and professional,” he said.

Against the background of rapid technological changes taking place, Gager commended JAAP for providing opportunities for its members to improve their skills and maintain professional connections.

“I commend the leadership of the Jamaica Association of Administrative Professionals for continuing to create opportunities for professional development, and fellowship among administrative professionals,” he said, noting that the contribution of administrative professionals also has implications for Jamaica’s wider development.

“As Jamaica continues along its path of development, we need competent and committed professionals in every sector. Persons who understand that excellence is their individual role contributes to excellence in the wider organisation and ultimately to the development of the country,” he said.

Gager also used the occasion to encourage JAAP to continue investing in its members and promoting the value of the profession.

“I therefore encourage JAAP to continue investing in its members and championing the importance of the administrative profession,” he said.

He also urged delegates to use the convention as an opportunity to acquire new knowledge, build professional relationships and prepare for the changing demands of the workplace.

“As you embark on this annual convention and education forum, I encourage you to make the most of every session, every conversation, and every opportunity to learn,” he said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com