Deadly Smith Lane blaze kills young siblings

Two children perished in a deadly fire at their home in Smith Lane, downtown Kingston, yesterday morning.

The children have been identified as seven-year-old Keriecia Hutchinson and her four-year-old brother, Samson Cameron, both students of Calabar All-Age School.

It is alleged that the children were in the house by themselves as their mother went to buy groceries.

The children were living with their parents and were their mother’s only children.

Tyrone Hamilton, a neighbour who attempted to rescue them, described what happened.

“The fire start about likkle bit to 12 or ‘bout dem time deh but it neva get suh big. Because of the commotion, we nuh know weh di pickney dem deh because a two big room,” Hamilton said.

“And we try we best, yuh see based on how dem get damage it nuh fair fi know say two yute perish like dat inna di fire. Mi a tell yuh di truth, mi feel it and mi bawl too. Mi a tell yuh di living truth, when mi guh look pon dem.”

When asked what ran through his mind when he heard that children were in the house, Hamilton, with tears in his eyes, pointed to his family members, saying, “Yuh know how mi would a feel fi know seh a mi two cousin dem perish inna dat.

“Every man get weak when we go in deh guh see dem. Mi cyaa believe it bredda, a fuss mi ever witness something like this. Mi know people get bun up but fi go look pon dem mi a tell yuh, my God breda. We nuh affi punish di mother and father, we just affi learn from this.”

Sadness has since blanketed the community as residents grapple with the harsh reality of the tragedy.

antoine.lodge@gleanerjm.com