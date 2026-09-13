Gabriel Agbo | The rain is coming!

Divine projects often begin like a little cloud, but eventually become a mighty rainstorm. When God wants to do something great, it usually starts small. If you are not careful, you may be tempted to ignore, despise, or even trample on it. Yet, we have long been warned not to despise the day of small beginnings. Jesus illustrated this through the mustard seed, which starts as one of the smallest seeds, but grows into a great tree that provides shelter for many.

Today, I have a message for you: that project in your hands will grow beyond your wildest imagination. You may be starting small, but it will expand rapidly and surpass expectations.

Why do you despise small beginnings? Has God ever done anything great that did not start small? When He began creation, He started with a single act. When He wanted to populate the earth, He began with one man, Adam. When He planned to bless the world, He called out an Abraham. When He chose to save humanity, He sent a baby born in a manger to an unknown carpenter’s family.

When it was expedient to save his terribly bruised people from the merciless Egyptian taskmasters, he also sent a new baby born to another unknown family; who was later abandoned to hope on the Nile (the river that is known for some of the most dangerous reptiles and crocodiles). He later became a frustrated fugitive and cattle rearer in a foreign land. But when it was time, the vision spoke and Moses accomplished the dramatic, Commando deliverance of the Jews, and became one of the greatest prophets who ever lived, a man who spoke with God face to face. His story also began small.

Today, God is reminding you that the project in your hands, though small at present, will grow mightily. You are about to experience a divine surprise. What is now only a thought, a dream, or a sketch will grow and overtake greater things. If you believe this message, these words can become a reality in your life.

Consider the account of Israel’s restoration after a three-and-a-half-year drought. The drought came because the people had turned away from the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob and worshipped idols. After Elijah defeated the prophets of Baal on Mount Carmel, he announced to King Ahab, “I hear the sound of abundance of rain.”

The remarkable thing was that there was still no visible sign of rain. Yet Elijah could already hear it in the spirit because God had spoken. What are you hearing in the spirit today? Everything begins in the spiritual realm before it manifests physically.

Following that declaration, Elijah climbed to the top of the mountain, bowed in prayer, and began to pray for rain. We cannot bring God’s purposes to fruition in our lives, families, businesses, relationships, or nations without prayer. Prayer remains a master key.

As Elijah prayed, he repeatedly sent his servant to look toward the sea. Six times the servant reported seeing nothing. But on the seventh occasion, he returned with news of a small cloud, no bigger than a man’s hand, rising from the sea. Elijah immediately recognized it as the sign he had been waiting for.

Soon afterward, the heavens grew dark, and a mighty rainstorm followed.

That little cloud was the beginning of something great. In the same way, what appears insignificant in your life today may be the first sign of an extraordinary breakthrough. Out of small beginnings will come great blessings. God’s word never fails.

The word of God does not fail. As I write, I’m already hearing this sound of the abundance of that rain coming your way. The release and restoration will be sudden, great, complete, refreshing and unprecedented. Your rain of blessings is sure in coming. Get ready! Share this with others.

Rev. Gabriel Agbo is the author of ‘Power of Midnight Prayer, Power of Sacrifice’, ‘Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom’, ‘Receive Your Healing’, and other books and audiobooks. Send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and gabrielagbo@yahoo.com.