Closed hotels sell their comeback at JAPEX

WESTERN BUREAU:

Nearly 11 months after Hurricane Melissa knocked thousands of hotel rooms out of Jamaica’s tourism inventory, some of the properties that remain closed or only partially reopened are on the JAPEX 2026 trade floor, selling their comeback to international buyers.

Among them are Hyatt Inclusive Collection, which has seven resorts still shuttered, and SeaGarden Resorts, which continues to operate with only part of its room inventory while reconstruction and expansion take place. Sea Garden reopened 100 rooms, out of their 214 inventory on September 1, days ahead of JAPEX.

For the hotels, staying away from Jamaica’s premier tourism trade show was never an option.

“JAPEX is a huge part of the Jamaican tourism culture, and if we are relevant in that space, then we have to be present at this event,” Melissa Forbes, director of sales and marketing for Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Rose Hall, told The Gleaner.

Hyatt’s presence comes as the hotel group pushes back its previously anticipated March 2027 reopening timeline, with Forbes disclosing that its resorts are now expected to return on a phased basis during the first half of 2027.

The seven Hyatt properties sustained significant damage during Hurricane Melissa and are undergoing extensive renovations, which Forbes said go well beyond restoring what existed before the October 28 disaster.

“This is completely reimagining the space, reimagining the product and how we want our guests to feel when they go into the rooms,” she said.

Rooms, food and beverage outlets and public spaces are being modernised, although the existing footprints of the resorts will remain.

At Dreams, the renovation is also drawing heavily on Jamaican influences, including local artists and elements of the property’s natural environment. Turtles that nest on the beach, mangroves and the surrounding hills are among the inspirations being incorporated into the décor.

“We are finding local artists to get this design done for us, and I believe that it will tell our story,” said Karen Stephenson, director of sales of Dreams.

Hyatt’s prolonged absence from the market is being felt by airlines and tour operators whose Jamaica business depends on available hotel inventory.

The Hyatt inventory includes 850 rooms at Secrets, 495 at Dreams, 215 at Jewel Grande and 621 at Hyatt Ziva and Zilara, a combined 2,181 rooms, excluding Breathless.

MERGER

The former Secrets Wild Orchid and Secrets St James are also being merged and will re-enter the market as Secrets Montego Bay, Forbes disclosed.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism Tova Hamilton, who toured the JAPEX trade floor, said the presence of closed properties was among the things that encouraged her most about this year’s show.

“What I’m happy about is that a lot of the hotels that are closed are here, which means that they will soon open up, and that would also mean that we have more guests coming to our shores,” Hamilton told The Gleaner.

She directly linked Jamaica’s available room stock to the debate surrounding visitor numbers.

“I know that there has been some quandary about the numbers. But if we don’t have the rooms, we can’t accommodate people,” she said.

Meanwhile, SeaGarden Resorts Vice-President Tricia-Ann Bicarie said the Montego Bay property expects to have the remainder of its existing rooms available by February 2027, with rooms being progressively returned to inventory as work is completed.

For Bicarie, being at JAPEX while that process continues is about ensuring the hotel does not lose momentum in the marketplace.

“JAPEX is always important for SeaGarden for a number of reasons. One, we have never come here and not had new contacts, new contracts,” she said.

“It presents an opportunity for us to meet persons that we may not have been aware of before, new business opportunities.”

Equally important, she said, is maintaining relationships with existing partners through face-to-face meetings.

“New business and maintaining existing relationships, that’s why we’re here.”

SeaGarden is also using the recovery period to expand. Bicarie said additional rooms are being built beyond its existing 214-room inventory, which will take the resort to close to 300 rooms when completed.

Renovations include upgraded guestrooms and a new lobby lounge, while a beachside restaurant is also being developed across from the hotel on Kent Avenue. The restaurant, expected to open next year, will serve hotel guests during the day but open to the Jamaican public for dinner in the evenings.

Now in its 36th year, JAPEX 2026 has attracted 416 delegates to Moon Palace in Ocho Rios, including representatives of 74 supplier companies and 86 buyer companies, president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, O’Brian Heron told The Gleaner.

“Nineteen countries are represented, and given the impact of hotel closures, as well as companies that have undergone mergers or other transitions, these numbers remain healthy and reflect continued strong interest in the event,” said Heron.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com