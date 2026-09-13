“I should’ve given my life to the Lord sooner”, says Junior Tucker

Almost 30 years since he gave his life to the Lord, gospel singer and pastor, Junior Tucker says he should’ve made the decision earlier.

Tucker, a former child star who enjoyed major success in the secular world, made the

life-changing decision after a series of personal experiences.

“I should’ve done it sooner,” the senior pastor of the Family Word and Worship Church shared.

Since becoming a servant for the Lord, Tucker said he enjoys seeing how God has used him to assist others.

“Seeing God use me to serve people in many ways and see their lives change in Christ, that for me has been fulfilling. My message to Jamaicans at this time is give your whole lives to Jesus before it is too late. There is no better way,” Tucker stated.

On September 26, Tucker will celebrate his 60th birthday and 55 years in the entertainment industry, when he hosts JT 60: The Journey continues, at Vera Moody Concert Hall, Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

The event will feature Tucker performing alongside several of his musical peers including ministers Carlene Davis and Paul Blake, Warren Harris, Richie Stephens, Rohan Reid and Nadine Sutherland.

“Patrons can expect a musical testimony,” he said. “Glance back to where we started and then a declaration of where we are today,” Tucker reasoned.

Tucker who once resided in Trench Town, was discovered by a neighbour who heard him singing and sought his parents’ permission to enter him in talent competitions.

“The rest is history,” he said.

Now an ordained pastor who has served for more than 20 years in various ministry capacities in churches in the United States, launched True Word and Worship Church in Kingston 11 years ago.

Prior to returning to Jamaica, Tucker studied theology and psychology in the United States. Still, he admitted that becoming a pastor was never his plan.

“If years ago you told me that I was going to be a pastor, I’d laugh … but the Bible says that every step of a righteous man is ordered,” Tucker shared.