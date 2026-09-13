PM directs JCF to review eviction procedures

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has directed the Jamaica Constabulary Force to review its operational procedures when carrying out lawful evictions.

The directive was issued during a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) last Thursday, according to a statement from Jamaica House.

It follows the controversial eviction of several families from lands they occupied in Coopers Pen, Trelawny.

The police have faced public criticism for reportedly detaining at least 25 men from the community during a pre-dawn operation that was conducted ahead of the eviction.

The men have claimed, in a lawsuit filed against the State, that the police violated their constitutional rights by holding them for several hours then releasing them after the eviction without any criminal charge.

According to the statement from Jamaica House, the prime minister noted that the police have a general duty to support the execution of court orders, but reiterated that this duty must be executed with professionalism and respect for the rights and dignity of those affected.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.