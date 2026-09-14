Manchester licensed firearm holder charged over alleged gun discharge in Clarendon

The police in Clarendon have charged a Manchester licensed firearm holder for allegedly discharging his weapon without lawful justification.

He is 62-year-old Delroy Hepburn, a tour operator of Berrydale district in Manchester.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, explosions were heard in Green Park district in Sandy Bay, and a team was dispatched.

The police say that upon the team’s arrival, Hepburn, who was at the location, reportedly admitted to discharging his licensed firearm several times within 40 feet of a public thoroughfare without a lawful and justifiable reason.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

Hepburn is scheduled to appear before the Clarendon Parish Court on Thursday, October 8.

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