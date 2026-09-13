PM orders TAJ to develop and implement system to trace demonstration plates

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has directed Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) to immediately finalise and implement a formal system that will enable the tracing of demonstration plates.

The directive was issued during a meeting of the National Security Council last Thursday, according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.

It forms part of an attempt by the NSC to address what it says is the misuse of dealer and demonstration licence plates by persons involved in lottery scamming and other criminal activities.

The blue demonstration plates are issued by TAJ to allow car dealers to showcase vehicles to customers, moving vehicles from bond houses to their facilities and for promotional purposes such as automobile shows.

But according to the NSC, the plates are being used by criminals to facilitate illegal activities and persons seeking to evade taxes.

Holness said the issue is one of grave national concern which requires that the loophole be closed.

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