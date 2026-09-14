PNP urges schools to respect Black identity in grooming policies

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is urging school administrators to respect Black identities and allow students to question rules they consider problematic, amid renewed controversy over school grooming policies.

Opposition Spokesperson on Education and Early Childhood Development Damion Crawford and Deputy Spokesperson Senator Dr Maziki Thame addressed the issue during a press conference on Monday, with Thame arguing that critical thinking must be central to student development.

“If the education system is to produce students who are committed to justice and problem-solving, we have to encourage them to question what exists,” Thame said, while challenging Education Minister Dr Dana Morris Dixon’s position that “the school is not a runway” and that “a rule is a rule”.

Thame argued that rules can sometimes be flawed and said students should be allowed to consider how society can be improved. She also pointed to the history of hair regulations and what she described as their links to anti-Blackness.

She said the forthcoming grooming guidelines should “be based on principles that affirm the self-esteem of our children” and take an anti-discriminatory, human-rights-based approach.

Thame said the Ministry of Education must provide clear direction because schools are publicly funded and “not fully autonomous”. She also pointed to a 2018 draft policy, which she said was “pretty progressive in orientation”, with the underlying principle that children’s access to education and their welfare must be protected.

“No child should be denied access to education because of appearance,” she insisted.

Crawford, meanwhile, called for a broader rethink of what constitutes discipline in schools, arguing that while schools are training grounds for discipline and conformity, the rules governing students must take Jamaica’s cultural realities into account.

He said the parameters “should consider the cultural realities of our society and ensure that they don't perpetuate the diminishing of our image”.

Crawford also raised concerns about the continued loss of teachers through migration and its impact on school leadership and classroom management.

Education Ministry data show that 1,185 teachers resigned between September 2024 and August 2025, a 22 per cent decline from the 1,517 recorded the previous year.

Crawford warned that the loss of experienced teachers could weaken classroom management over time, as educators develop greater expertise through experience.

“Over time, you improve at doing all the things that you take, that you do over time,” he said, arguing that losing about 1,000 teachers, particularly those most familiar with students and the indicators to look for, would result in “a reduction in the capacity to manage”.

- Karen Madden

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.