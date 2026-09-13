Three killed in St Andrew after allegedly pointing gun at cops

Two men and a woman were shot and killed by the security forces in St Andrew early Sunday morning during what the police say was a confrontation with armed thugs.

The identities of the three people killed have not yet been confirmed.

Two illegal firearms were seized during the incident, according to the police.

Reports are that about 2:00a.m. Sunday a police team encountered a motorcar believed to have been involved in several robberies in the Corporate Area.

It’s reported that one of the occupants pointed a firearm at the police as they attempted to intercept the vehicle.

The police reportedly took evasive action before firing at the vehicle.

When the shooting ended, the two men and a woman were found inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

They were assisted to the Kingston Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

At least 212 people have been killed by the Jamaican security forces since the start of the year, according to latest figures published by the Independent Commission of Investigation.

-- Rasbert Turner

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